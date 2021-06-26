USS Mobile (LCS 26) Arrives in San Diego

210626-N-ZS023-1042

NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (June 26, 2021) – A Sailor assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) reunites with family on the pier as Mobile arrives at its homeport Naval Base San Diego for the first time. The Navy commissioned Mobile, May 22, 2021 during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama. It is the 15th LCS homeported in San Diego and the 23rd LCS to enter the fleet. Littoral combat ships are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS are capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released)

