    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Arrives in San Diego [Image 6 of 6]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Arrives in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Vance Hand 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    210626-N-ZS023-1042
    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (June 26, 2021) – A Sailor assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) reunites with family on the pier as Mobile arrives at its homeport Naval Base San Diego for the first time. The Navy commissioned Mobile, May 22, 2021 during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama. It is the 15th LCS homeported in San Diego and the 23rd LCS to enter the fleet. Littoral combat ships are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS are capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 18:55
    Photo ID: 6710477
    VIRIN: 210626-N-ZS023-1042
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 768.28 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Arrives in San Diego [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Littoral combat ship (LCS)

    TAGS

    homeport
    littoral combat ship
    USS Mobile
    COMLCSRONONE
    LCS 26

