USS Mobile (LCS 26) Arrives in San Diego

210626-N-DH124-0049

SAN DIEGO (June 26, 2021) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) arrives at its new homeport in San Diego after completing the ship’s first transit as a newly-commissioned vessel. The Navy commissioned Mobile, May 22, 2021 during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama. It is the 15th LCS homeported in San Diego and the 23rd LCS to enter the fleet. Littoral combat ships are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS are capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rosalie Chang/Released)

