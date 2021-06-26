Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Arrives in San Diego [Image 2 of 6]

    USS Mobile (LCS 26) Arrives in San Diego

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2021

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Rosalie Chang 

    Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron ONE

    210626-N-DH124-0049
    SAN DIEGO (June 26, 2021) – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) arrives at its new homeport in San Diego after completing the ship’s first transit as a newly-commissioned vessel. The Navy commissioned Mobile, May 22, 2021 during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama. It is the 15th LCS homeported in San Diego and the 23rd LCS to enter the fleet. Littoral combat ships are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS are capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Rosalie Chang/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.26.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 18:55
    Photo ID: 6710471
    VIRIN: 210626-N-DH124-0049
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Arrives in San Diego [Image 6 of 6], by CPO Rosalie Chang, identified by DVIDS

    Littoral combat ship (LCS)

    Mobile
    littoral combat ship
    lcs
    LCSRON ONE

