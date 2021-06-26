210626-N-ZS023-1034
NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO (June 26, 2021) – Sailors assigned to the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Mobile (LCS 26) place a command banner on the brow of the ship after arriving at its homeport Naval Base San Diego for the first time. The Navy commissioned Mobile, May 22, 2021 during a ceremony in Mobile, Alabama. It is the 15th LCS homeported in San Diego and the 23rd LCS to enter the fleet. Littoral combat ships are a fast, agile, mission-focused platform designed to operate in near-shore environments, winning against 21st-century coastal threats. LCS are capable of supporting forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Vance Hand/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.26.2021 18:55
|Photo ID:
|6710476
|VIRIN:
|210626-N-ZS023-1034
|Resolution:
|4928x3280
|Size:
|792.74 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|3
This work, USS Mobile (LCS 26) Arrives in San Diego [Image 6 of 6], by PO2 Vance Hand, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT