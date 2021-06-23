DAKAR, Senegal (JUNE 23, 2021) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Aircraft Handling) 2nd Class Sydney Payne, center, discusses the capabilities of the crash and salvage team to a group of Senegalese naval officers during a tour of the ship aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Dakar, Senegal, June 23, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

