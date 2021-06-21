ATLANTIC OCEAN (JUNE 21, 2021) Airman Dominique Stanback installs flight flood lights in preparation for pulling in to Dakar, Senegal aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in the Atlantic Ocean, June 21, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

