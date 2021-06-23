Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Hershel "Woody" Williams visits Dakar, Senegal [Image 9 of 11]

    USS Hershel &quot;Woody&quot; Williams visits Dakar, Senegal

    DAKAR, SENEGAL

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Eric Coffer 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    DAKAR, Senegal (JUNE 23, 2021) Capt. Michael Concannon, commanding officer, gold crew, right, leads a tour of Senegalese naval officers around the ship aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel “Woody” Williams (ESB 4) in Dakar, Senegal, June 23, 2021. Hershel “Woody” Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Eric Coffer/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.26.2021 15:12
    Location: DAKAR, SN 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Hershel "Woody" Williams visits Dakar, Senegal [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Eric Coffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Africa
    Dakar
    Key Leader Engagement
    Senegal
    deployment
    USS Hershel “Woody” Williams

