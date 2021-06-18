VICENZA, Italy - Arisa Ueshiro, one of the “Benvenuti” tour participants takes a moment for a picture of classmate Dali Prado, while crossing the Ponte Vecchio, the renowned wooden bridge in Bassano del Grappa during their day trip June 18, 2021. The Benvenuti program resumed to welcome new arrivals and the first destination was Bassano sights and a stop in Nove.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.26.2021 08:17 Photo ID: 6710235 VIRIN: 210618-A-LU220-651 Resolution: 2383x1503 Size: 581.34 KB Location: IT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Benvenuti resumes to welcome new arrivals [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.