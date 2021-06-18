VICENZA, Italy - Arisa Ueshiro, one of the “Benvenuti” tour participants takes a moment for a picture of classmate Dali Prado, while crossing the Ponte Vecchio, the renowned wooden bridge in Bassano del Grappa during their day trip June 18, 2021. The Benvenuti program resumed to welcome new arrivals and the first destination was Bassano sights and a stop in Nove.
Benvenuti resumes to welcome new arrivals
