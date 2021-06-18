Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Benvenuti resumes to welcome new arrivals [Image 5 of 5]

    Benvenuti resumes to welcome new arrivals

    ITALY

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Arisa Ueshiro, one of the “Benvenuti” tour participants takes a moment for a picture of classmate Dali Prado, while crossing the Ponte Vecchio, the renowned wooden bridge in Bassano del Grappa during their day trip June 18, 2021. The Benvenuti program resumed to welcome new arrivals and the first destination was Bassano sights and a stop in Nove.

