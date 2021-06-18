Benvenuti resumes to welcome new arrivals

VICENZA, Italy - Carla Torti, “Benvenuti” guide (right) explains to class participants some history of Bassano del Grappa, while standing in front of the city patron saint statue of San Bassiano in Piazza Liberta` June 18, 2021.

Benvenuti is a three-day course, which recently started back up after months of virtual sessions due to COVID-19 and includes a morning in the classroom learning Italian, followed by a local supermarket visit, a tour of downtown Vicenza, insights on how public transportation works and a day trip to another location.

