    Benvenuti resumes to welcome new arrivals [Image 4 of 5]

    Benvenuti resumes to welcome new arrivals

    ITALY

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Laura Kreider 

    U.S. Army Garrison Italy

    VICENZA, Italy - Carla Torti, “Benvenuti” guide (right) explains to class participants some history of Bassano del Grappa, while standing in front of the city patron saint statue of San Bassiano in Piazza Liberta` June 18, 2021.
    Benvenuti is a three-day course, which recently started back up after months of virtual sessions due to COVID-19 and includes a morning in the classroom learning Italian, followed by a local supermarket visit, a tour of downtown Vicenza, insights on how public transportation works and a day trip to another location.

    This work, Benvenuti resumes to welcome new arrivals [Image 5 of 5], by Laura Kreider, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Italy
    U.S. Army
    Army Community Service
    ACS
    IMCOM-E
    Caserma Ederle
    Vicenza Military Community
    Caserma Del Din
    VMC
    USAG Italy
    United States Army Garrison Italy
    Benvenuti

