PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.--U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Etan D. Funches, Space Delta 3 - Space Electronic Warfare, 721st Operations Support Squadron commander, provides remarks after assuming command of the 721st OSS at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 18, 2021. The squadron is responsible for conducting mission qualification training for space electronic warfare weapons systems and preparing crews to support operations in five combatant commands. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 18:51 Photo ID: 6709840 VIRIN: 210618-F-IC495-1147 Resolution: 6016x4016 Size: 16.99 MB Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Funches assumes command [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.