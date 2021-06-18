PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.--U.S. Space Force Col. John G. Thein, Space Delta 3 - Space Electronic Warfare commander, left, officiated a change of command ceremony for the 721st Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Matthew S. Thompson, right, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 18, 2021. DEL 3 is responsible for executing premiere Space Electronic Warfare through sustainable operations to dominate the space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.18.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 18:50 Photo ID: 6709838 VIRIN: 210618-F-IC495-1133 Resolution: 3481x2324 Size: 5.81 MB Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Funches assumes command [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.