    Funches assumes command [Image 2 of 4]

    Funches assumes command

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Airman Aaron Edwards 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.--U.S. Space Force Col. John G. Thein, Space Delta 3 - Space Electronic Warfare commander, left, officiated a change of command ceremony for the 721st Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Matthew S. Thompson, right, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 18, 2021. DEL 3 is responsible for executing premiere Space Electronic Warfare through sustainable operations to dominate the space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 18:50
    Photo ID: 6709838
    VIRIN: 210618-F-IC495-1133
    Resolution: 3481x2324
    Size: 5.81 MB
    Location: PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Funches assumes command [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Colorado
    USSF
    Colorado Springs
    United States Space Force

