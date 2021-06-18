PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.--U.S. Space Force Col. John G. Thein, Space Delta 3 - Space Electronic Warfare commander, left, officiated a change of command ceremony for the 721st Operations Support Squadron outgoing commander, U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Matthew S. Thompson, right, at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 18, 2021. DEL 3 is responsible for executing premiere Space Electronic Warfare through sustainable operations to dominate the space domain. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 18:50
|Photo ID:
|6709838
|VIRIN:
|210618-F-IC495-1133
|Resolution:
|3481x2324
|Size:
|5.81 MB
|Location:
|PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, CO, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Funches assumes command [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
