    Funches assumes command

    Funches assumes command

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2021

    Photo by Airman Aaron Edwards 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.--U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Matthew S. Thompson, 721st Operations Support Squadron commander, provides farewell remarks to his squadron and the audience before relinquishing command of the 721st OSS at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 18, 2021. The 721st OSS was activated on Oct. 10, 2019, as part of the 721st Operations Group, 21st Space Wing, under Air Force Space Command. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

    Date Taken: 06.18.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 18:50
    Photo ID: 6709837
    VIRIN: 210618-F-IC495-1124
    Resolution: 4139x2763
    Size: 8.04 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Funches assumes command, by Amn Aaron Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Space Force
    Space Delta 3
    Delta 3
    DEL3

