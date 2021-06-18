Funches assumes command

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.--U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Matthew S. Thompson, 721st Operations Support Squadron commander, provides farewell remarks to his squadron and the audience before relinquishing command of the 721st OSS at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 18, 2021. The 721st OSS was activated on Oct. 10, 2019, as part of the 721st Operations Group, 21st Space Wing, under Air Force Space Command. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

