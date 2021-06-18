Funches assumes command

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo.--U.S. Space Force Col. John G. Thein, Space Delta 3 Space Electronic Warfare commander, left, passes the guidon to the 721st Operations Support Squadron incoming commander U.S. Space Force Lt. Col. Etan D. Funches, right, during the change of command ceremony at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 18, 2021. Funches came from the Chief of Space Operations Strategic Initiatives Group at the U.S. Space Force headquarters Washington D.C. where he was the Strategic Initiatives Team Chief from May 2020 to June 2021. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman Aaron Edwards)

