A "Stripes" crewman checks out the scene through his camera. The cameraman kept his coat on as he filmed the classroom scenes at the Ormsby Juvenile Detention Center. The center is now closed, and the major buildings are not heated.

Date Taken: 06.25.2021
'That's a fact, Jack!' Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic