Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic [Image 5 of 5]

    ‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    A "Stripes" crewman checks out the scene through his camera. The cameraman kept his coat on as he filmed the classroom scenes at the Ormsby Juvenile Detention Center. The center is now closed, and the major buildings are not heated.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.25.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 11:43
    Photo ID: 6708894
    VIRIN: 210625-A-QT978-0005
    Resolution: 748x961
    Size: 640.34 KB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic
    ‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic
    ‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic
    ‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic
    ‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;That&rsquo;s a fact, Jack!&rsquo; Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Stripes
    movie
    Bill Murray
    Ivan Reitman
    Dan Goldberg

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT