“That’s a fact, Jack!” Actor Bill Murray’s character from the iconic movie Stripes tells the cadre that he and his Soldiers are ready to drill to qualify for graduation. The movie was filmed almost exclusively at Fort Knox and nearby Louisville.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.25.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 11:43 Photo ID: 6708881 VIRIN: 210625-A-QT978-0001 Resolution: 853x480 Size: 300.11 KB Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.