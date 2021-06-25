A battered guardhouse stands in the middle of the road after being blown off its foundation by a customized motor coach. The checkpoint, part of the “Stripes” set, stood on the “Czechoslovakian” border before its celluloid demise. Columbia Pictures movie makers decided that a site on old Wilson Road, under the Illinois Central Gulf railroad trestle, would be perfect for the role of the communist country.
|Date Taken:
|06.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 11:43
|Photo ID:
|6708888
|VIRIN:
|210625-A-QT978-0004
|Resolution:
|1148x631
|Size:
|517.9 KB
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic
