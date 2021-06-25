‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic

A battered guardhouse stands in the middle of the road after being blown off its foundation by a customized motor coach. The checkpoint, part of the “Stripes” set, stood on the “Czechoslovakian” border before its celluloid demise. Columbia Pictures movie makers decided that a site on old Wilson Road, under the Illinois Central Gulf railroad trestle, would be perfect for the role of the communist country.

