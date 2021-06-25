Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    'That's a fact, Jack!' Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic

    ‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    06.25.2021

    Photo by Eric Pilgrim 

    Fort Knox

    A battered guardhouse stands in the middle of the road after being blown off its foundation by a customized motor coach. The checkpoint, part of the “Stripes” set, stood on the “Czechoslovakian” border before its celluloid demise. Columbia Pictures movie makers decided that a site on old Wilson Road, under the Illinois Central Gulf railroad trestle, would be perfect for the role of the communist country.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Knox
    Stripes
    movie
    Bill Murray
    Ivan Reitman
    Dan Goldberg

