‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic

Dec 18 1980 -- Bill Murray signs an autograph for an MP on the set of Columbia Pictures movie "Stripes." The comedy is about two men (Murray and co-star Harold Ramis) who decide to join the Army. The picture follows the haphazard military careers of the two foul-ups.

