Dec 18 1980 -- Bill Murray signs an autograph for an MP on the set of Columbia Pictures movie "Stripes." The comedy is about two men (Murray and co-star Harold Ramis) who decide to join the Army. The picture follows the haphazard military careers of the two foul-ups.
|06.25.2021
|06.25.2021 11:43
|6708884
|210625-A-QT978-0003
|397x779
|203.17 KB
|FORT KNOX, KY, US
|1
|0
This work, ‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic [Image 5 of 5], by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
‘That’s a fact, Jack!’ Stripes creators celebrate 40th anniversary of Fort Knox-based classic
