STUTTGART, GERMANY (April 16, 2021) A Special Forces soldier assigned to 10th Special Forces Group reloads his M4 carbine during a live-fire range at Panzer Kaserne. Marksmanship training ensures that soldiers are able to fire pistols and rifles accurately under a variety of conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Robert Kunzig)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 04:15
|Photo ID:
|6708249
|VIRIN:
|210416-N-PW725-009
|Resolution:
|4696x7040
|Size:
|21.99 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Green Berets sharpen fighting skills [Image 19 of 19], by 1LT Robert Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
