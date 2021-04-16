STUTTGART, GERMANY (April 16, 2021) Special Forces soldiers assigned to 10th Special Forces Group conduct a live-fire range at Panzer Kaserne. Marksmanship training ensures that soldiers are able to fire pistols and rifles accurately under a variety of conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Robert Kunzig)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2021 Date Posted: 06.25.2021 04:15 Photo ID: 6708245 VIRIN: 210416-N-PW725-002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 13.55 MB Location: DE Web Views: 1 Downloads: 5 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Green Berets sharpen fighting skills [Image 19 of 19], by 1LT Robert Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.