STUTTGART, GERMANY (April 16, 2021) Special Forces soldiers assigned to 10th Special Forces Group conduct a live-fire range at Panzer Kaserne. Marksmanship training ensures that soldiers are able to fire pistols and rifles accurately under a variety of conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Robert Kunzig)
|Date Taken:
|04.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.25.2021 04:15
|Photo ID:
|6708245
|VIRIN:
|210416-N-PW725-002
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|13.55 MB
|Location:
|DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|5
This work, Green Berets sharpen fighting skills [Image 19 of 19], by 1LT Robert Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT