Green Berets sharpen fighting skills

STUTTGART, GERMANY (April 15, 2021) Special Forces soldiers assigned to 10th Special Forces Group exit a shoot house during close-quarters battle training at Panzer Kaserne. Close-quarters battle, or CQB, is a demanding discipline that requires razor-sharp reflexes and close coordination between soldiers. Special Forces soldiers routinely train in CQB to ensure that they can prevail in built-up areas. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Robert Kunzig)

