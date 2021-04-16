Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Green Berets sharpen fighting skills [Image 6 of 19]

    Green Berets sharpen fighting skills

    GERMANY

    04.16.2021

    Photo by 1st Lt. Robert Kunzig 

    U.S. Special Operations Command Europe   

    STUTTGART, GERMANY (April 16, 2021) Special Forces soldiers assigned to 10th Special Forces Group conduct a live-fire range at Panzer Kaserne. Marksmanship training ensures that soldiers are able to fire pistols and rifles accurately under a variety of conditions. (U.S. Navy photo by Lieutenant Robert Kunzig)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.25.2021 04:14
    Photo ID: 6708242
    VIRIN: 210416-N-PW725-001
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 13.02 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 5

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Green Berets sharpen fighting skills [Image 19 of 19], by 1LT Robert Kunzig, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Green Berets
    SOF
    Special Operations Forces
    SOCEUR
    SF
    Special Forces

