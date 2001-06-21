Sergeant 1st Class Stanley Johnson of the 259th Signal Company (TROPO) (Army National Guard) stationed at Harrington, Delaware, is mounting wave guide cables to the messenger cables while setting up communications operations at Crusader Park using the Transpheric Scattering Long Haul Line of Sight Communications System. Grecian Firebolt is the Army's largest Communications Exercise since WWII; the exercise begins June 12, 2001 and ends on June 30, 2001. The largest peacetime global communications exercise in the world, Grecian Firebolt 2001 (GF 01), with Active Army, Reserve, and Army and Air National Guard units connecting 28 locations throughout the US and Asia. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Kyran V. Adams) (RELEASED)
311th Signal Command (Theater); 25 Years of Signal-Cyber Excellence in the Indo-Pacific
