Maj. Gen. Woodrow Douglas Boyce officially assumes command of the 311th Theater Signal Command during the activation ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 22, 1996.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 22:53
|Photo ID:
|6708050
|VIRIN:
|210616-A-AB123-003
|Resolution:
|4023x2768
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|HI, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
311th Signal Command (Theater); 25 Years of Signal-Cyber Excellence in the Indo-Pacific
