    311th Signal Command (Theater); 25 Years of Signal-Cyber Excellence in the Indo-Pacific [Image 1 of 8]

    311th Signal Command (Theater); 25 Years of Signal-Cyber Excellence in the Indo-Pacific

    HI, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2021

    Photo by Marc Ayalin 

    311th Signal Command (Theater)

    Maj. Gen. Woodrow Douglas Boyce (right) officially assumes command of the 311th Theater Signal Command with Maj. Gen. Charles "Chuck" Sutton (center), commander of the Network Enterprise Technology Command, during the activation ceremony at Fort George G. Meade, Maryland, June 22, 1996.

    Date Taken: 06.16.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 22:53
    Location: HI, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 311th Signal Command (Theater); 25 Years of Signal-Cyber Excellence in the Indo-Pacific [Image 8 of 8], by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

