    311th Signal Command (Theater); 25 Years of Signal-Cyber Excellence in the Indo-Pacific [Image 4 of 8]

    311th Signal Command (Theater); 25 Years of Signal-Cyber Excellence in the Indo-Pacific

    FORT AP HILL, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2001

    Photo by Marc Ayalin 

    311th Signal Command (Theater)

    Sgt. Gerald Mosely and Sgt. Micah Frasier prepare to crank up A DAMPS Antenna, which is set to receive communications at Fort AP Hill, Virginia on June 13, 2001. Mosely and Frasier are assigned to the 67th Signal Battalion, Fort Gordon, Georgia. Soldiers from the 93rd Signal Brigade are participating in Grecian Firebolt, an Army communications exercise, which is being conducted throughout the world from June 12 through June 30th, 2001.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2001
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 22:53
    Photo ID: 6708051
    VIRIN: 210613-A-AB123-004
    Resolution: 1312x2000
    Size: 636.29 KB
    Location: FORT AP HILL, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 311th Signal Command (Theater); 25 Years of Signal-Cyber Excellence in the Indo-Pacific [Image 8 of 8], by Marc Ayalin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

