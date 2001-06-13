311th Signal Command (Theater); 25 Years of Signal-Cyber Excellence in the Indo-Pacific

Sgt. Gerald Mosely and Sgt. Micah Frasier prepare to crank up A DAMPS Antenna, which is set to receive communications at Fort AP Hill, Virginia on June 13, 2001. Mosely and Frasier are assigned to the 67th Signal Battalion, Fort Gordon, Georgia. Soldiers from the 93rd Signal Brigade are participating in Grecian Firebolt, an Army communications exercise, which is being conducted throughout the world from June 12 through June 30th, 2001.

