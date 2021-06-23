Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rock Island Arsenal bids farewell to 4 team members at retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Rock Island Arsenal bids farewell to 4 team members at retirement ceremony

    IL, UNITED STATES

    06.23.2021

    Photo by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and senior mission commander, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, awards Michael O’Gara the Civilian Service Achievement Medal during the RIA quarterly retirement ceremony June 23 at Heritage Hall. O’Gara retires with 38 years, with his last position serving as a Joint Munitions Command lead logistics management specialist.

    This work, Rock Island Arsenal bids farewell to 4 team members at retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

