Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and senior mission commander, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, awards Lt. Col. Jeff Milne the Legion of Merit during the RIA quarterly retirement ceremony June 23 at Heritage Hall. Milne retires with 26 years, with his last position serving as the ASC inspector general.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 14:20 Photo ID: 6707182 VIRIN: 210623-A-GN656-383 Resolution: 2360x1896 Size: 153.08 KB Location: IL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rock Island Arsenal bids farewell to 4 team members at retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.