Rock Island Arsenal bids farewell to 4 team members at retirement ceremony

Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and senior mission commander, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, and Command Sgt. Maj. Marco Torres, ASC, stands with Maj. Clayton Degenhardt and his daughter, after receiving the Meritorious Service Medal and other awards during the RIA quarterly retirement ceremony June 23 at Heritage Hall. Degenhardt retires with 29 years, with his last position serving as First U.S. Army’s operations officer.

