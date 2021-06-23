Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and senior mission commander, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, congratulates Chief Warrant Officer 3 Javish Hernandez, after awarding him the Meritorious Service Medal during the RIA quarterly retirement ceremony June 23 at Heritage Hall. Hernandez retires with 22 years, with his last position serving as ASC’s Retail Readiness Team’s senior supply system technician.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.23.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 14:21 Photo ID: 6707186 VIRIN: 210623-A-GN656-612 Resolution: 2016x1856 Size: 151.02 KB Location: IL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Rock Island Arsenal bids farewell to 4 team members at retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.