Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general, U.S. Army Sustainment Command, and senior mission commander, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, congratulates Chief Warrant Officer 3 Javish Hernandez, after awarding him the Meritorious Service Medal during the RIA quarterly retirement ceremony June 23 at Heritage Hall. Hernandez retires with 22 years, with his last position serving as ASC’s Retail Readiness Team’s senior supply system technician.
|Date Taken:
|06.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|06.24.2021 14:21
|Photo ID:
|6707186
|VIRIN:
|210623-A-GN656-612
|Resolution:
|2016x1856
|Size:
|151.02 KB
|Location:
|IL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Rock Island Arsenal bids farewell to 4 team members at retirement ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Rock Island Arsenal bids farewell to 4 team members at retirement ceremony
