    NEXCOM partners with BUMED and VA medical teams to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics [Image 7 of 7]

    NEXCOM partners with BUMED and VA medical teams to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

    WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) hosted Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) and Veterans Affairs (VA) medical teams, providing COVID-19 vaccine clinics at NEX Whidbey Island, Washington. NEXCOM also assisted BUMED spread the word about how to get a vaccine on its social media platforms, patron emails and sales flyers. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 09:37
    Photo ID: 6706661
    VIRIN: 210523-N-QY289-0002
    Resolution: 1890x1414
    Size: 501.55 KB
    Location: WHIDBEY ISLAND, WA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NEXCOM partners with BUMED and VA medical teams to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics [Image 7 of 7], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Bureau of Medicine and Surgery
    Navy Exchange Service Command

