NEXCOM partners with BUMED and VA medical teams to host COVID-19 vaccination clinics

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) hosted Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) and Veterans Affairs (VA) medical teams, providing COVID-19 vaccine clinics at NEX Whidbey Island, Washington. NEXCOM also assisted BUMED spread the word about how to get a vaccine on its social media platforms, patron emails and sales flyers. NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office. (U.S. Navy photo)

