The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) partners with Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) to Host COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics

NEXCOM is comprised of 14,000 personnel worldwide facilitating six business lines, NEX retail stores, the Navy Lodge Program, Telecommunications Program, Navy Clothing and Textile Research Facility, Ships Store Program and the Uniform Program Management Office.

Recently, the Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) hosted Bureau of Medicine and Surgery (BUMED) and Veterans Affairs (VA) medical teams, providing COVID-19 vaccine clinics at NEX stores. NEX Orlando, Florida; NEX Whidbey Island, Washington and NEX Guam served as sites for the vaccination.



“As a worldwide Navy command, NEXCOM has the ability and outreach to aid other commands in functional partnerships to support our Sailors, veterans and their families… and we’re honored BUMED joined forces with us to provide our Navy community convenient vaccination locations,” said retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM. “Our NEX stores and Navy Lodges are often the heart of the base community and serve as sustainable quality of life strongholds. The utilization by BUMED of our NEX locations as COVID-19 vaccination clinics is a prime example of helping to deliver easy and accessible locations for those among our Navy community in need.”



NEX Orlando partnered with the Lake Nona Veterans Affairs (VA) to provide vaccines to all Veterans, their spouses and their caregivers. NEX Guam partnered with U.S. Naval Hospital Guam to offer active duty service members, civilian DoD employees, eligible DoD contractors, TRICARE beneficiaries, VA beneficiaries and NEX and commissary employees. At NEX Whidbey Island, Naval Health Clinic Oak Harbor hosted a pop-up clinic for active duty, family members and DoD civilians.



NEXCOM also assisted BUMED get the word out about how to get a vaccine on its social media platforms, patron emails and sales flyers.



In total, nearly 400 vaccines were administered to the Navy community through these clinics.