Rear Adm. YN Jayarathna, deputy chief of staff of Sri Lanka Navy, delivers remarks during the opening ceremony for Cooperation Afloat and Readiness at Sea Training (CARAT) Sri Lanka. In its 27th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.24.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 01:59 Photo ID: 6706339 VIRIN: 210624-N-PL200-0006 Resolution: 2880x1800 Size: 789.86 KB Location: LK Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CARAT Series 2021 Commences with U.S., Sri Lanka, Japan [Image 3 of 3], by LT Lauren Chatmas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.