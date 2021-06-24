CARAT Series 2021 Commences with U.S., Sri Lanka, Japan

Rear Adm. Chris Engdahl, commander Expeditionary Strike Group 7, delivers remarks virtually during the opening ceremony for Cooperation Afloat and Readiness At Sea Training (CARAT) Sri Lanka. In its 27th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Cmdr. Sherrie Flippin)

