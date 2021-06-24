CARAT Series 2021 Commences with U.S., Sri Lanka, Japan

Sri Lanka performs a cultural exchange virtually during the opening ceremony for Cooperation Afloat and Readiness at Sea Training (CARAT) Sri Lanka. In its 27th year, the CARAT series is comprised of multinational exercises, designed to enhance U.S. and partner navies’ abilities to operate together in response to traditional and non-traditional maritime security challenges in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)
CARAT Series 2021 Commences, Elevating Maritime Security Partnerships with U.S., Sri Lanka, Japan
