Oregon CERFP, Search, and Extraction team member Spc. Heidi Fuentes uses a hammer drill on a simulated collapsed building on June 15, 2021, at Camp Rilea, Ore. Fuentes, part of the 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), Oregon National Guard, during the unit's annual training. While conducting the training, 741 BEB certified their additional state mission of CERFP, which stands for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 00:24 Photo ID: 6706302 VIRIN: 210615-Z-ZJ128-0003 Resolution: 4628x3592 Size: 4.97 MB Location: WARRENTON, OR, US Hometown: CLACKAMAS, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon CERFP Passes External Evaluation [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.