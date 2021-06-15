Oregon CERFP Passes External Evaluation

Oregon CERFP, Search, and Extraction team members Spc. Alexander Adler, Spc. August Smith, Spc. Saul Orozco operates a fiber optic camera nicknamed the "snake-eye" to locate a simulated casualty on June 15, 2021, at Camp Rilea, Ore. All assigned to the 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), Oregon National Guard during the unit's annual training. While conducting the training, 741 BEB certified their additional state mission of CERFP, which stands for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package.

