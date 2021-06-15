Oregon CERFP Passes External Evaluation

Oregon CERFP, Search, and Extraction team member Spc. Alexander Adler confirms his C-level HAZMAT suite's proper fit at Camp Rilea, Ore. June 15, 2021. Adler is part of the 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), Oregon National Guard during the unit's annual training. While conducting the training, 741 BEB certified their additional state mission of CERFP, which stands for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package.

