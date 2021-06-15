Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon CERFP Passes External Evaluation

    Oregon CERFP Passes External Evaluation

    WARRENTON, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.15.2021

    Photo by Maj. Wayne Clyne 

    41st Infantry Brigade Combat Team

    Oregon CERFP Search and Extraction team member surveys a newly opened corridor to a simulated trapped casualty on June 15, 2021, at Camp Rilea, Ore. During the unit's annual training, the Search and Extraction team member 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), Oregon National Guard. While conducting the training, the 741 BEB certified their additional state mission of CERFP, which stands for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.15.2021
    Date Posted: 06.24.2021 00:24
    Location: WARRENTON, OR, US 
    Hometown: CLACKAMAS, OR, US
    This work, Oregon CERFP Passes External Evaluation [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    41st IBCT
    CBRNE
    CERFP
    Search and Extraction Team
    HAZMAT Suit
    741 BEB

