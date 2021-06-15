Oregon CERFP Search and Extraction team member surveys a newly opened corridor to a simulated trapped casualty on June 15, 2021, at Camp Rilea, Ore. During the unit's annual training, the Search and Extraction team member 741st Brigade Engineer Battalion (BEB), Oregon National Guard. While conducting the training, the 741 BEB certified their additional state mission of CERFP, which stands for Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) Enhanced Response Force Package.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.15.2021 Date Posted: 06.24.2021 00:24 Photo ID: 6706301 VIRIN: 210615-Z-ZJ128-0005 Resolution: 3920x2940 Size: 2.96 MB Location: WARRENTON, OR, US Hometown: CLACKAMAS, OR, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Oregon CERFP Passes External Evaluation [Image 7 of 7], by MAJ Wayne Clyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.