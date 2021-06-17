U.S. Air Force Benjamin Broyles, a small air terminal journeyman with the 612th Air Base Squadron, demonstrates hand signals while guiding U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Francisco Quintana, left, a small air terminal supervisor with the 612th ABS, in a 10K All-Terrain Forklift during a building partnerships event at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 17, 2021. The 612th ABS provides air base support to Joint Task Force-Bravo operations and Twelfth Air Force (AFSOUTH) with air traffic control, logistics, base civil engineering, fire department, airfield operations and personnel functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event