Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event

U.S. Staff Sgt. Adrian Diaz, left, demo coordinator and a small air terminal supervisor with the 612th Air Base Squadron, and U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Daniel Moya Romero, a small air terminal journeyman with the 612th ABS, brief aircraft maintainers with the Honduran Air Force before a building partnerships event at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 17, 2021. Logistics Flight Airmen hosted the event to build on the U.S. and Honduran partnership that was strengthened during hurricane relief efforts, last year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

Date Taken: 06.17.2021 Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN