Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Francisco Quintana, left, a small air terminal supervisor with the 612th Air Base Squadron, trains Commando II Lourdes Maribel Gamez, an aircraft maintainer with the Honduran Air Force, how to operate 10K All-Terrain Forklift during a building partnerships event at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 17, 2021. U.S. Airmen with the 612th ABS Logistics Flight hosted 18 maintainers and trained them how to operate 10K All-Terrain Forklifts, 25K Halvorsen loader vehicles and Tunner 60K aircraft cargo loaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

