Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event [Image 1 of 18]

    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event

    SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HONDURAS

    06.17.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Katia Pillot, logistics flight commander with the 612th Air Base Squadron, introduces U.S. Staff Sgt. Adrian Diaz, center right, demo coordinator and a small air terminal supervisor with the 612th ABS, to Honduran Air Force Lt. Col. Jaime Leonel Brito, left, commander of Soto Cano Air Base, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Lopez, right, commander of the 612th ABS, before a partnership building event at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 17, 2021. The 612th ABS provides air base support to Joint Task Force-Bravo operations and Twelfth Air Force (AFSOUTH) with air traffic control, logistics, base civil engineering, fire department, airfield operations and personnel functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 17:24
    Photo ID: 6705879
    VIRIN: 210617-F-SI788-1002
    Resolution: 6315x3831
    Size: 12.65 MB
    Location: SOTO CANO AIR BASE, HN 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event [Image 18 of 18], by TSgt Marleah Cabano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event
    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    US Southern Command (USSOUTHCOM)

    TAGS

    USSOUTHCOM
    JTF-Bravo
    humanitarian
    USAF
    Army
    HAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT