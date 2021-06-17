Honduran Air Force maintainers attend 612th ABS partnerships building event

U.S. Air Force Capt. Katia Pillot, logistics flight commander with the 612th Air Base Squadron, introduces U.S. Staff Sgt. Adrian Diaz, center right, demo coordinator and a small air terminal supervisor with the 612th ABS, to Honduran Air Force Lt. Col. Jaime Leonel Brito, left, commander of Soto Cano Air Base, and U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Michael Lopez, right, commander of the 612th ABS, before a partnership building event at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, June 17, 2021. The 612th ABS provides air base support to Joint Task Force-Bravo operations and Twelfth Air Force (AFSOUTH) with air traffic control, logistics, base civil engineering, fire department, airfield operations and personnel functions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Marleah Cabano)

