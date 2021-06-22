Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSSF visits with VNCOA class [Image 4 of 4]

    CMSSF visits with VNCOA class

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman discusses U.S. Space Force culture with members of the Vosler Non–Commissioned Officer Academy class at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 22, 2021. NCOA is the second level of enlisted professional military education and prepares technical sergeants to be professional, war-fighting Airmen and Guardians who manage and lead units in the employment of Air and Space power. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    Date Posted: 06.23.2021 17:22
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSSF visits with VNCOA class [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

