PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman discusses U.S. Space Force culture with members of the Vosler Non–Commissioned Officer Academy class at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 22, 2021. NCOA is the second level of enlisted professional military education and prepares technical sergeants to be professional, war-fighting Airmen and Guardians who manage and lead units in the employment of Air and Space power. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 17:22 Photo ID: 6705880 VIRIN: 210622-F-TT318-1001 Resolution: 6330x4225 Size: 22.49 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSSF visits with VNCOA class [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.