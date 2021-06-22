PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman poses with members of the Vosler Non–Commissioned Officer Academy class after speaking about U.S. Space Force culture at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 22, 2021. The class consisted of Airmen and Guardians from over 60 squadrons who attended in-person and virtually to improve their professional development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 17:22 Photo ID: 6705875 VIRIN: 210622-F-TT318-1003 Resolution: 7212x4057 Size: 23.97 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSSF visits with VNCOA class [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.