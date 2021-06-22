Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CMSSF visits with VNCOA class [Image 1 of 4]

    CMSSF visits with VNCOA class

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Airman Joshua Fontenot 

    Peterson - Schriever Garrison

    PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman poses with members of the Vosler Non–Commissioned Officer Academy class after speaking about U.S. Space Force culture at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 22, 2021. The class consisted of Airmen and Guardians from over 60 squadrons who attended in-person and virtually to improve their professional development. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CMSSF visits with VNCOA class [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

