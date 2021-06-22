PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman poses with virtual members of the Vosler Non–Commissioned Officer Academy class at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 22, 2021. The NCOA curriculum prepares Airmen and Guardians to examine the impact of leadership and management actions and determine proper courses for achieving team goals. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.22.2021 Date Posted: 06.23.2021 17:22 Photo ID: 6705876 VIRIN: 210622-F-TT318-1002 Resolution: 6247x4169 Size: 19.59 MB Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, CMSSF visits with VNCOA class [Image 4 of 4], by Amn Joshua Fontenot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.