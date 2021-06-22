CMSSF visits with VNCOA class

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force Roger A. Towberman, explains the U.S. Space Force culture with members of the Vosler Non–Commissioned Officer Academy class at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, June 22, 2021. The goal of the NCOA program is to provide the best academic program possible by instilling relevant and solution-focused leadership attributes to enhance military organizations. (U.S. Space Force photo by Airman 1st Class Joshua Fontenot)

