210622-N-EA818-0142

SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2021) Sailors load an inert encapsulated harpoon onto the the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756) The harpoon system provides commanders with lethal all-weather anti-ship capability to rapidly engage targets at long range. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Gooley/Released)

