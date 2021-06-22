210622-N-EA818-0110

SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2021) Sailors load an inert encapsulated harpoon onto the the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756) The harpoon system provides commanders with lethal all-weather anti-ship capability to rapidly engage targets at long range. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Gooley/Released)
|06.22.2021
|06.23.2021 15:27
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
