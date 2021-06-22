Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Gooley 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2021) Sailors load an inert encapsulated harpoon onto the the Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Scranton (SSN 756) The harpoon system provides commanders with lethal all-weather anti-ship capability to rapidly engage targets at long range. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Gooley/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    VIRIN: 210622-N-EA818-0124
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    submarines
    USS Scranton
    CSS-11

