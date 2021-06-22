Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    210622-N-EA818-0095 [Image 4 of 8]

    210622-N-EA818-0095

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.22.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Thomas Gooley 

    Commander, Submarine Squadron 11

    SAN DIEGO (June 22, 2021) The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarine USS Alexandria (SSN 757) departs Naval Base Point Loma, June 22. U.S, military forces are present and active in and around in the Pacific in support of allies and partners in free and open Indo-Pacific for more than 75 years. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Thomas Gooley/Released)

    Date Taken: 06.22.2021
    VIRIN: 210622-N-EA818-0095
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    TAGS

    Submarines
    COMPTUEX
    USS Alexandria
    CSS-11

